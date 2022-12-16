FILE - From left, Superior Court Judges Nathaniel Poovey, Graham Shirley and Dawn Layton listen to testimony during a partisan gerrymandering trial over North Carolina's new political maps, on Jan. 3, 2022, at a courtroom at Campbell University School of Law in Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina’s Supreme Court ruled on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, that state Senate boundaries drawn by Republican legislators — under which the court permitted this year's elections — remain tainted by partisan bias and must be redrawn by trial judges. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP, File)