Washington – Vice President Mike Pence and Susan B. Anthony List leaders will be in Raleigh Thursday, September 3, to continue their multi-state Life Wins! Tour.
The event will be hosted by North Carolina native Marjorie Dannenfelser, SBA List President, and author of the new book Life is Winning.
WHAT: Life Wins! Event in Raleigh, North Carolina
WHEN: Thursday, September 3, 12:00 PM ET
WHO:
Vice President Mike Pence
Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC)
Lt. Gov. Dan Forest
SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser
SBA List North Carolina State Chair and Executive Director at NC Values Coalition, Tami Fitzgerald
Local pro-life leaders and allies
Additional leaders TBA
12:00 PM – Life WINS! Event at Christ Baptist Church (Open to Press), 400 Newton Road, Raleigh, NC 27615
Credentialed media must RSVP to pressrsvp@ovp.eop.gov by 5:00 PM EDT on Wednesday, September 2. At the church, you will be required to present your press credentials.
