Vice President Mike Pence waves after speaking during the first day of the Republican National Convention Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Washington – Vice President Mike Pence and Susan B. Anthony List leaders will be in Raleigh Thursday, September 3, to continue their multi-state Life Wins! Tour.

The event will be hosted by North Carolina native Marjorie Dannenfelser, SBA List President, and author of the new book Life is Winning.

WHAT: Life Wins! Event in Raleigh, North Carolina

WHEN: Thursday, September 3, 12:00 PM ET

WHO:

Vice President Mike Pence

Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC)

Lt. Gov. Dan Forest

SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser

SBA List North Carolina State Chair and Executive Director at NC Values Coalition, Tami Fitzgerald

Local pro-life leaders and allies

Additional leaders TBA

12:00 PM – Life WINS! Event at Christ Baptist Church (Open to Press), 400 Newton Road, Raleigh, NC 27615

Credentialed media must RSVP to pressrsvp@ovp.eop.gov by 5:00 PM EDT on Wednesday, September 2. At the church, you will be required to present your press credentials.

