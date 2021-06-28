BESSEMER CITY (AP) — A 6-year-old boy was killed in a traffic accident which investigators blame on street racing involving two other cars, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said.
Liam Lagunas of Monroe was in a child protective seat in the back seat of a vehicle not involved in the alleged racing, news outlets reported, citing the patrol. The boy died on Sunday, officials said.
According to the patrol, a Dodge Challenger and an Audi sedan were traveling at nearly 100 mph (160km/h) while heading east on U.S. Highway 74 outside Bessemer City late Saturday night when they side-swiped each other. The patrol says the Audi went through the median and hit a Nissan Altima in which the boy was riding. The driver of the Nissan, identified as Miguel Ruiz, 37, wasn’t seriously hurt and was released after being treated at a nearby hospital, the patrol said.
The drive of the Audi was taken to a Charlotte hospital and was listed in critical condition, according to the patrol.
No charges have been filed as of Monday morning. Investigators have only been able to talk to the driver of the Challenger, Pierce said.
