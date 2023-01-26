SHALLOTTE – People are welcome to attend a career fair Feb. 2 in Brunswick County to learn about a rewarding new career with the North Carolina Ferry Division.
The career fair, hosted by the Ferry Division and NC Works, will be from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Brunswick County Career Center, 5300-7 Main St. in Shallotte.
Applications will be accepted for all positions at all experience levels, from entry-level parking lot attendants to experienced boat captains. Temporary and full-time permanent positions are available.
Among the benefits of Ferry Division employment are:
Competitive salaries
Year-round, full-time permanent employment
Shift housing available at some locations
Health insurance
Recruitment bonuses
Retirement benefits
Paid vacation, holidays and sick leave
People interested in attending the job fair should bring resumes, references and supporting documents. Representatives from the Ferry Division will be on hand to explain the various positions available and opportunities for advancement.
The Brunswick County career fair is the first of four to be held across eastern North Carolina. Others will be held at the State Shipyard in Manns Harbor on Feb. 16; at the NC Works Career Center in Morehead City Feb. 20; and at the Hatteras Community Center in Hatteras Village Feb. 28.
To see jobs available with the Ferry Division, visit the state jobs website and search “Ferry.” Please continue to visit the site, as new ferry jobs are added regularly.
For more information, call 252-463-7027.
