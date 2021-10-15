FILE - In this May 15, 2019 file photo, Chief Justice Cheri Beasley presides at a special session of the Supreme Court of North Carolina at New Bern City Hall in New Bern, N.C., North Carolina U.S. Senate candidates for 2022 have released their latest campaign fundraising numbers. The figures show Democratic candidate and former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley appears to have led the entire field in third-quarter fundraising. Former Republican Gov. Pat McCrory and GOP U.S. Rep. Ted Budd each brought in over $1 million. Democratic state Sen. Jeff Jackson raised about $900,000. Former Republican U.S. Rep. Mark Walker was a distant third in the GOP field. Friday's campaign report deadline helps provide more evidence about which candidates are most viable. The election could determine the balance of power in the Senate. (Gray Whitley/Sun Journal via AP)