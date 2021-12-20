WILKESBORO (AP) — Three people were killed in a head-on collision on a North Carolina road, according to the State Highway Patrol.
News outlets report troopers responded to a crash in Wilkes County on Friday afternoon.
The patrol said a pickup truck ran off the road in a curve, crossed the center line and collided with an oncoming car. Both vehicles ran off the road and the car overturned, according to the patrol.
The victims were identified as Sherry Elaine Aderhold, 45, who was driving the pickup truck; Ellen Huffman Roten, 79, and Pearl Bullins Huffman, 81. Aderhold was not wearing her seatbelt, troopers said, adding that Roten and Huffman were both wearing their seatbelts.
