East Meck pitcher Luke Little delivers a pitch to a Myers Park batter during prep baseball action on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at East Meck High School in Charlotte, N.C. Luke Little had this year’s Major League Baseball draft on his radar, but he waited to make any big plans. Little, a 19-year old left-handed pitcher from Charlotte, weighed the fact that this year’s draft had been cut from 40 rounds to just five. His sophomore campaign at San Jacinto, a junior college in Pasadena, Texas, ended abruptly due to the coronavirus pandemic, and he was slated to transfer and play for South Carolina in the fall. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP)