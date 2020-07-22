RALEIGH — North Carolina’s governor is one of many calling on the U.S. Congress to extend the lifeline offered to people who are out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Governor Roy Cooper said many North Carolinians who are out of work are worried about the upcoming reduction in their unemployment benefits.
The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program offers an additional $600 a week to unemployed workers who’ve been out of work through no fault of their own.
Though jobs are slowly being added back to the state’s economy, some are struggling and many are still out of work. So far, Cooper said the state has paid over 815,000 North Carolinians more than $6.2 billion dollars in benefits, and he added that not extending the benefit will hurt these people and the state economy.
Cooper said the extra $600 has been especially important in North Carolina, where the legislature several years ago slashed unemployment insurance benefits to among the lowest in the nation and made them available for only 12 weeks.
That’s an issue Cooper is also calling on the state general assembly to address.
Cooper also said that funding has a multiplier effect, going from families’ pockets back into local communities, helping small businesses and the economy stay afloat.
