ONSLOW COUNTY - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has closed a road near the Onslow-Jones County line to perform maintenance on an aging bridge.
NCDOT crews closed a White Oak River Road bridge this afternoon near U.S. 17 so that maintenance workers can make repairs to the 56-year-old bridge’s concrete driving deck that include replacing some of the rebars and repouring concrete.
Drivers planning to use this road should take a different route.
NCDOT said it expects to reopen the road by June 19, weather permitting.
