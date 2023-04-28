Reggie Weaver, at podium, speaks outside the Legislative Building in Raleigh, N.C, on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, about a recent partisan gerrymandering ruling by the North Carolina Supreme Court. In massive victories for Republicans, the North Carolina Supreme Court on Friday, April 28, 2023, threw out a previous ruling against gerrymandered voting maps and upheld a photo voter identification law that colleagues had struck down as racially biased. (AP Photo/Gary D. Robertson, File)