FILE - In this May 3, 2021, file photo Rev. Al Sharpton speaks during the funeral for Andrew Brown Jr., at Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City, N.C. Brown, the unarmed Black man who was fatally shot in April by sheriff's deputies in North Carolina, died from a “penetrating gunshot wound of the head,” according to the official autopsy results released Thursday June 10. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)