PITTSBORO (AP) — Staffing shortages related to COVID-19 are closing one North Carolina town’s police department and town hall to the public, a town spokesman said.
Pittsboro town spokesman Colby Sawyer said Tuesday that the closure will affect walk-in and drive-through services at Town Hall, The Herald Sun reported. The building will remain closed at least until Monday, Sawyer said.
Chatham County is one of 67 counties in the state experiencing high levels of community transmission for the coronavirus, with 255 cases for every 100,000 people, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, only 5.7% of available hospital beds are filled with COVID patients, the CDC reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.