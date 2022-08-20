RALEIGH (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina correctional officer has died after participating in training.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Officer Naomi Carroll-Moore died on Thursday.
The department says that sometime after a training exercise on Tuesday was complete at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh, she experienced a medical emergency and was transported to a local hospital.
Carroll-Moore, 56, was hired as a correctional officer in 2003. She worked in several prisons before leaving in 2009.
She sought to return to the job and was rehired earlier this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.