GREENSBORO (AP) — Police in Greensboro are investigating an early-morning hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead.
The Greensboro Police Department said in a news release that officers responded to a call about the crash in a commercial area southwest of downtown around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are searching for a Black Lexus sedan.
“The vehicle should have damage to the left side, including a missing piece of bumper, fog light, and wheel well,” the news release said.
