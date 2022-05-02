In this photo provided by Joseph Langan, pinch-runner Kelsie Whitmore walks back to first during the team's baseball game against the Charleston Dirty Birds on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Charleston, W.Va. Whitmore played left field and batted ninth for the FerryHawks in Gastonia, N.C., Sunday, May 1, 2022, becoming the first woman to start a game in the Atlantic League and one of the first to do so in a league connected to Major League Baseball. (Joseph Langan via AP)