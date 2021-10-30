WINSTON-SALEM (AP) — Police in North Carolina say that an unloaded handgun was found in an elementary school classroom after it fell out of a student's pocket.
The Winston-Salem Police Department issued a news release saying the gun was discovered around noon on Friday at Mineral Springs Elementary School.
The release said that the gun had fallen out of a 12-year-old student's pocket and was immediately confiscated by a teacher. Further investigation revealed that the gun had been placed in the student's hooded sweatshirt by another student when he was out of the classroom.
Police say the handgun was inoperable and unloaded. No one was hurt.
Some students are facing disciplinary action but police said that no charges were being filed.
