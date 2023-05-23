ASHEBORO – The Energizer Bunny is going to hop a little more energetically in Randolph County.
Energizer Holdings, which operates the headquarters for what it calls “the largest alkaline battery manufacturer in the world” in Asheboro, is investing $43 million in its facility and adding 144 jobs that will pay on the average significantly more than the median wage in Randolph County.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced the investment in an email on Monday morning and actually said he was “charged up” about the announcement.
You may not know that Energizer owns not just the bunny-backed Energizer brand but also Rayovac and Eveready cylinders and rectangles you put into your flashlights and other devices. It also owns Armor All and STP for your vehicles and has been in Asheboro for nearly 75 years.
The new investment is for production and packaging equipment and includes positions such as engineers, maintenance staff, operators and supervisors, the announcement said.
The company said those positions would earn an overall average annual wage of $54,169, which is about 25% higher than Randolph County’s average of $43,080. The release said these jobs are expected to bring more than $7.8 million of community impact.
