A federal judge on Wednesday declined to temporarily halt the Marine Corps’ ban on the Sikh turban, beard and other religious articles of faith in recruit training and certain deployment conditions.
The legal action began in April after Capt. Sukhbir Singh Toor, Jaskriat Singh, Aekash Singh and Milaap Singh Chahal sought to wear their traditional articles of faith in those instances.
The Marine Corps does not allow beards or faith articles to be worn in recruit training, except for medical condition waivers for the beard.
Attorneys for the plaintiff shared a response on U.S. District Judge Richard Leon’s decision Thursday with Marine Corps Times.
They disagree with the decision and that the Marines are doing a, “disservice to both our clients and itself in denying religious rights.”
Giselle Klapper, Sikh Coalition senior staff attorney, said, “Nonetheless, we agree that this issue remains critically important, and we intend to move quickly and decisively to appeal the decision and defend our clients’ rights to a full and favorable resolution.”
Eric Baxter, vice president and senior counsel at the law firm BakerHostetler, said, “No one should have to choose between living according to their faith and serving their country. The court’s ruling sets up a false conflict between faith and service — but as the Marines have rightly said for decades, spirituality makes Marines stronger and more resilient.”
Marine Corps officials previously have declined to comment on ongoing litigation.
The case is far from over.
The request was for a preliminary injunction, which if granted would have stopped the ban until the courts determined the ultimate finding as to whether the ban denies the captain and poolees the right to freedom of religion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.