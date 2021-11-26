At least one person was shot at The Streets at Southpoint Mall in Durham, North Carolina, on Friday.
Authorities responded to reports of shots fired at the mall, and Durham City Council member Mark-Anthony Middleton confirmed to NBC affiliate WRAL that at least one person has been shot.
We just pulled up and seen people running out of Southpoint mall @WRAL #wral #southpointmall #durhamnc @SpecNews1CLT @WRALAaron pic.twitter.com/ltPyxssuqz— XO (@lateonya) November 26, 2021
"At this point, we're doing everything we can to support the Durham PD," the spokesperson said. "The mall is closed."
WRAL reporter Aaron Thomas was at the mall shopping when he tweeted that he saw "many people running." He added that, after a brief lockdown, Durham police started escorting shoppers out of the mall.
