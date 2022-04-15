STATESVILLE (AP) — A 19-year-old woman who was facing a murder charge was found dead inside a North Carolina detention center, according to the local sheriff.
The facility's staff found Jessica Cheyenne Nichols early Thursday morning in an observance room where she was being housed, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell told the Statesville Record & Landmark. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
Officials have reviewed the video and found there were no incidents between Nichols and jail staff, Campbell said.
One other woman was in the observation area, which was under 24-hour surveillance, he said.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will investigate, according to standard protocol.
Nichols, of Mooresville, had been in custody since mid-August in connection with the death of 23-year-old Jacob Dean Koury, Cornelius.
