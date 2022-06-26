CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A 1-year-old child was killed and a 7-year-old child was injured by gunfire Saturday during a shooting in Charlotte.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it received a call before 8 p.m. Saturday for an assault with a deadly weapon in southeast Charlotte.
Officers found the two children on arrival. They both were taken to hospital, where the younger child was pronounced dead.
The 7-year-old's injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.
Police said their investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.