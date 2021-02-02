THOMASVILLE (AP) — Two men have been arrested in a shooting in which two people were killed and a third person was wounded in a North Carolina city, police said.
Detectives with the Thomasville Police Department were called on Monday to a location where they found one man lying in the street and a second man behind a duplex, both with gunshot wounds, news outlets reported. Emergency personnel performed CPR on the first victim before he died, while the second man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police, who added the third victim is hospitalized in stable condition.
Police charged Severen Trique Singleton, 21, and Jacoreyian Dreshawn McClendon, 25, with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Both men are from High Point, police said.
McClendon is free after posting bond while McClendon is still in the Davidson County jail. It's not known if either man has an attorney.
