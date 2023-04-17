CAMP LEJEUNE — After a military jury announced on Wednesday it had found Lance Cpl. Luis Ponce-Barrera not guilty on all counts in a fatal 7-ton truck rollover, Marines who’d been injured in the mishap as his passengers filed to the front of the courtroom to give him a hug.
Then, they went outside the courtroom to an adjacent office trailer and sang him “Happy Birthday.”
That’s according to Jen Riffle, stepmother of Pfc. Zachary Riffle, one of the two Marines killed in the January 2022 mishap.
Jen Riffle, and Pfc. Zachary Riffle’s parents, Robert and Rebecca, were among a crowd of family members who’d followed the newly 21-year-old Ponce-Barrera’s trial as it unfolded in April at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.
The crash happened in the area of US Hwy. 17 and NC Hwy. 210 in Onslow County, about eight miles from Camp Lejeune, around 1 p.m. on Jan. 19. Troopers investigating the crash said the military truck overturned after attempting a right turn onto US 17 from NC 210. It overturned into the median of US 17.
There were 19 Marines with 2nd Marine Logistics Group II Marine Expeditionary Force in the vehicle, 17 of who were ejected during the crash. A second military truck that was behind the one that overturned was unable to stop in time and struck one of the Marines that was ejected, troopers said.
While feelings were mixed among some as to how much culpability the young Marine bore as the 7-ton’s driver, a half-dozen parents who spoke to Marine Corps Times ahead of the court-martial expressed their belief that Ponce-Barrera’s chain of command deserved a large portion of the blame for allowing the trip to take place at all.
It took the eight-member jury ― composed of officers and enlisted troops ― an hour to acquit Ponce-Barrera on charges including manslaughter, negligent homicide and reckless operation of a vehicle, Jen Riffle said.
Officials with II Marine Expeditionary Force, parent command of Ponce-Barrera’s Combat Logistics Battalion 24, confirmed the verdict in a two-sentence statement.
“On 12 April 2023, Lance Cpl. Ponce-Barrera was found not guilty of all charges,” II MEF spokesman Lt. Col. Joshua Diddams said in the statement. “II MEF and 2nd [Marine Logistics Group] continue to offer our condolences to the Marines and families affected by this tragedy.”
The court-martial took a week, including jury selection, Riffle said. Only the prosecution presented witnesses, she said, adding that it included many of the 16 other surviving Marines who were passengers in the truck and enlisted leaders, including the section chief of the motor transportation unit to which the vehicle belonged.
Ponce-Barrera did not testify, she said.
Over the course of the trial, Riffle said, it emerged that Ponce-Barrera, then 19, didn’t even have a driver’s license when he arrived at his schoolhouse at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, in April 2021, only a learner’s permit.
After taking AAA’s safe driving course, according to testimony, he was able to get his license via a waiver, testimony showed. That revelation underscored Ponce-Barrera’s inexperience as a driver and the reasons many had for questioning his unit’s decision to let him drive a truck full of Marines onto a civilian highway near the base’s back gate a mere 10 months later.
While the precise speed of the vehicle wasn’t determined, and witnesses’ testimony provided a wide range of estimates, the turn made the truck’s rear wheel come off the road and ultimately caused it to roll.
All the passengers in the back of the vehicle were ejected. Pfc. Zachary Riffle was crushed by the truck, while 19-year-old Lance Cpl. Jonathan Gierke was hit and killed in the traffic median by a following joint light tactical vehicle that pulled over to offer assistance. All the other Marines sustained injuries, some critical.
According to witness testimony, Jen Riffle said, Ponce-Barrera had never driven a 7-ton with a mounted turret until that day, and he would not receive rollover training until February 2022 ― the month after the mishap.
According to Jen Riffle, the reading of the verdict announcing Ponce-Barrera’s acquittal was followed by an audible sigh of relief in the courtroom from the Marine’s supporters.
