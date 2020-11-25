GREENSBORO (AP) — Multiple charges have been filed against a man in connection with a fatal crash on an interstate in North Carolina that investigators believe stemmed from a case of road rage, police said.
Greensboro police said in a news release on Wednesday that Ryan Casey Donlon, 27, of Greensboro, was charged with careless and reckless driving and misdemeanor death by a motor vehicle.
According to police, Mickey Jason Ruiz-Vivar, 21, of Burlington, was driving his Chevrolet Corvette on Interstate 85 east of Greensboro on Saturday when he lost control, crashed into the guard rail and hit a second car. Ruiz-Vivar, who police said wasn't wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from his car and was then hit by a tractor-trailer.
The driver of the other car was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The tractor-trailer driver was not hurt, according to police.
A police spokesman didn't provide details on what led investigators to conclude road rage was a factor in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.