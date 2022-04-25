RALEIGH (AP) — Agents with North Carolina's Alcohol Law Enforcement Unit charged more than 250 people Friday night in a series of coordinated actions.
Officials said the charges included alcohol, drug, firearm, driving and gambling offenses.
In addition, police seized six firearms, including an AR-15 rifle illegally possessed by a convicted felon.
Also seized were 77 fake IDs and an illegal distillery, officials said.
Cities involved in the operation included Wilmington, Greenville, Durham, Greensboro, High Point, Charlotte, Boone, Conover, Wilkesboro, Lenoir, Fayetteville, Lumberton, Pembroke, Laurinburg, Lenoir, Biscoe, Yanceyville, Sylva, Cullowhee, and Dillsboro.
