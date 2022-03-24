FILE - North Carolina Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson speaks during a news conference Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 in Raleigh, N.C. Robinson, a recent rising force in North Carolina Republican politics and a vocal abortion opponent, confirmed on Thursday, March 24, 2022, that he and his future wife decided to get an abortion more than 30 years ago. Robinson and his wife, Yolanda, appeared in a video to address a social media post that the lieutenant governor said he wrote 10 years ago — years before entering politics — but had gained attention this week. (AP Photo/Bryan Anderson)