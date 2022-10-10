NEW BERN – District Attorney Scott Thomas and Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes announced that James Christopher Gizzi, 20, was sentenced by Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Joshua W. Willey, Jr. to a maximum prison sentence of 25 years in Craven County Superior Court today.
A Craven County jury returned guilty verdicts against Gizzi two weeks prior to the sentencing on charges of First Degree Arson, Robbery With a Dangerous Weapon, Identity Theft, Financial Card Theft, Cruelty to Animal, Concealment of Death, and Larceny of a Motor Vehicle. The jury found the defendant Not Guilty of Murder after deliberating for approximately 10 hours over two days. Sentencing was continued to October 7 following the trial which began on September 13 and concluded on September 23.
District Attorney Thomas said, “I appreciate the professional investigation conducted by the Craven County Sheriff’s Office and State Bureau of Investigation. Assistant District Attorneys Wareham and Woolard, and Legal Assistant Hutto did an excellent job preparing and presenting the State’s case to the jury. We were disappointed the jury found the defendant not guilty of murder. However, with guilty verdicts to seven related crimes, the defendant could now spend up to around 25 years in prison. We are glad Judge Willey sentenced the defendant, as we requested, to the maximum consecutive sentences allowed by law. Our prayers are with the family of Ms. Marjorie Thompson as they continue to cope with her tragic death.”
During the trial, the State presented 23 witnesses and introduced 198 pieces of evidence. Investigation of the case began when Craven County Emergency Communications received a report of a structure fire at a residence Gizzi shared with his mother and grandmother, Marjorie Thompson, on Highway 55 West in the Jasper community of Craven County. Evidence presented during the trial showed that in the early morning hours of February 4, 2019 Gizzi fired a shot
from a .380 caliber handgun which struck Thompson in the head, causing her death. Gizzi, who was the only other person present in the home, then gathered items from the home, set fire to the residence while his grandmother’s dog remained inside, and fled the state in his mother’s vehicle before being apprehended later that evening approximately 750 miles away in Lowndes County Mississippi.
