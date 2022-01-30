CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A pair of weekend shootings in North Carolina’s largest city has led to two men dead and two other people injured, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Sunday. A suspect has been charged in one of the deaths.
Three gunshot victims who arrived at area hospitals were connected to a shooting into an occupied home late Saturday night in east Charlotte, according to a police news release. One of the three, identified by police as Elante’ Nasir Thompson, 23, later died. The other two received non-life-threatening injuries Homicide detectives were investigating what happened.
Separately late Saturday a few miles away, officers located a man with a gunshot wound who later died. Police identified him as Malik Fidel Whitney, 50. Police later charged Darrell McKinley, 53, with voluntary manslaughter in connection with Whitney’s death, according to a news release.
McKinley was jailed Sunday on $51,000 bond, with a scheduled court appearance Monday, according to Mecklenburg County Jail information posted online. The information didn't It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.
