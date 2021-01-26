FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2011, file photo, shoppers line up outside a Belk store in Vicksburg, Miss., early in the morning for their Black Friday sales. Belk, the North Carolina-based department store chain which has catered to generations of shoppers for nearly 190 years, announced Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, that it will file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. (Eli Baylis/The Vicksburg Post via AP)