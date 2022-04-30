WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH — A family was stunned to see an alligator in the surf at an island near Wilmington last week.
A large alligator was swimming in the ocean at Masonboro Island last Friday and Marcus Tooker captured video and photos of the rare sight.
“We’ve been coming to Masonboro for about 15 years now and never seen this before. Pretty wild day,” Tooker, of Wilmington, wrote on Facebook with photos and video of the alligator.
Tooker said the gator in the surf was in the middle of the island and seemed to be swimming north toward Wrightsville Beach.
Alligators are primarily freshwater animals, preferring swamps, lakes or ponds, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
They are not often found near the ocean.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.