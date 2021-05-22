Reagan Driggers and pen pal Dodie Saunder have a conversation at a reception for the Grimsley Pen Pal Club at Heritage Greens Senior Living in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, May 16, 2021. On Sunday, Grimsley High School students who have been corresponding with Heritage Greens seniors this school year got to meet their pen pals for the first time. (Woody Marshall/News & Record via AP)