NEW BERN (AP) — Four North Carolina residents accused of being drug suppliers are facing a variety of charges and are jailed on bonds up to $5 million after a drug raid that followed a traffic stop, authorities said.
A traffic stop conducted by deputies with the Craven County Sheriff's Office on Feb. 1 turned up illegal drugs and led to a search warrant, news outlets reported. At a home in Havelock, deputies found a pound of methamphetamine, 13 pounds (5.8 kg) of cocaine, seven grams of heroin, some marijuana, two guns and $3,000, the sheriff's office said.
Two men and two women were arrested, the sheriff's office said. Multiple charges were filed against Xzavier Morris and Kimberly Smith, both of Harlowe. Each is being held on a $5 million bond. The sheriff's office said Smith was on active probation at the time of her arrest.
Kayakenee Oliver and Generic Turner also are facing multiple charges. Oliver's bond is set at $2 million and Turner's bond is $1 million. It wasn't immediately known on Monday if any of the four had been assigned attorneys to speak on their behalf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.