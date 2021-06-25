GREENVILLE (AP) — A deputy in North Carolina has shot and killed a man after responding to a domestic call, a sheriff said Friday.
Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance said deputies were called to a mobile home park Thursday night after receiving a 911 call about an armed person, news outlets reported. The sheriff said the deputies encountered the armed man, who was shot and died at the scene. The victim's name hasn't been released.
Dance says none of the deputies were hurt, but two deputies have been placed on administrative leave. The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident.
