Katina Shackleford-Wright, center, explains the hardships she encountered with her son Rakim Jamar Shackleford when he was high on embalming fluid, March 3, 2022, in Wilson, N.C. She joined Patricia Harris Atkinson, left, and Alisha Winstead, right, to form a support group MOM, Mothers on a Mission. Its members are women who have either lost a child, seen a child incarcerated or experienced distress with a child stemming from substance abuse or misuse. (Drew C. Wilson/The Wilson Times via AP)