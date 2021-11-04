RALEIGH (AP) — A former North Carolina office manager who worked for a man who was murdered is accused of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from his business, authorities said.
The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation has charged Elizabeth Fleming, 53, with one count of embezzlement greater or equal to $100,000, four counts of embezzlement, and one count of obtaining property by false pretenses, WITN reported.
Fleming was jailed on a $175,000 secured bond. It's not known whether she has an attorney.
Floyd “Andy” Evans, a former mayor of Fremont in the 1990s, was found shot to death in a garage on one of his properties in the town in June 2018. The homicide remains unsolved, and there's a $40,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest in Evans’ death.
While looking into Evans’ death, investigators learned that money had been embezzled from his farming operation.
