NEW BERN - One week after New Bern High School Principal Jerry Simmons and Guidance Counselor Heidi Ricks were suspended with pay, students claim they were told they won’t be graduating.
Students, parents and supporters gathered outside the Craven County Board of Education, standing with Principal Jerry Simmons and Guidance Counselor Heidi Ricks.
Members of the 2023 class say the school system delivered the news that more than 50 of them won’t be walking during Friday’s graduation ceremony due to a failed course or two, causing future college athletes like Tripp to be in limbo..”
Concerns were heightened after learning a number of New Bern High School seniors said they’re ineligible to graduate, days before the ceremony.
The county school’s spokesperson Jennifer Wagner released a statement confirming the suspensions, but giving no details.
Wagner also released the following statement about the sudden graduation changes:
“In order for seniors to be eligible to graduate, they must meet all course and attendance requirements established by the state to earn credit toward achieving their diploma.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.