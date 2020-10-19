REIDSVILLE (AP) — A North Carolina man was jailed after he threw a liquor bottle and hit a 5-year-old child in the head, a sheriff's office said.
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Aaron Tyrone Sheppard, 25, was intoxicated at the time of the incident on Saturday night in Reidsville, news outlets reported.
The sheriff’s office said the unidentified child was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.
Sheppard was charged with felonious assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He is being held in the Rockingham County jail on a $3 million secure bond, and it’s not known if he has an attorney to represent him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.