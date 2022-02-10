WINSTON-SALEM (AP) — A North Carolina man has pleaded guilty to felony charges after he defrauded clients, including his own father, of more than $3 million from their investment and retirement accounts, officials said.
Russell Joseph Mutter, 52, of Clemmons pleaded guilty to 41 felony charges, including 31 counts of investor adviser fraud and obtaining property by false pretenses, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.
A judge consolidated the 41 charges into three counts and handed down on Tuesday three consecutive sentences totaling a minimum of 16 years, 3 months and a maximum of 22 years, 6 months in prison.
Mutter is also barred for the rest of his life from handling anyone’s investment or retirement accounts.
Shannon O’Toole, a former investigator for the N.C. Secretary of State, said in court that he and an investigator with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service executed a search warrant on Mutter’s house in Clemmons in 2018 and interviewed him.
Mutter admitted that he had defrauded two clients and insisted there weren't any others, but as the investigation continued, they identified at least 12 different victims in Mutter’s fraudulent scheme, including Mutter’s own father.
