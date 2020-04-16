In this Friday, April 10, 2020, photo provided by Amy Fowler Shores, Savannah Kulenic and Dylan Perkins kiss during their wedding ceremony on a North Carolina beach. A jewelry company said it could overnight the groom's ring, but it was going to arrive after the ceremony. FedEx driver Joe Engel saw a note on the bride's door and took the package to the beach just in time. The couple was supposed to get married in Hawaii but canceled their destination ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP)