HIGH POINT — A former Guilford County Sheriff's Office Detention Services Officer has been charged with a felony.
Beverly Annette Chavis, 50, is accused of providing a cell phone to an inmate at the High Point Detention Center. That inmate has been identified as 25-year-old Waleed Ahmad Faydi.
According to Sheriff Danny Rogers, Chavis gave the cell phone to Faydi between June 17, 2023 and June 20, 2023. Once the criminal investigation began, Chavis resigned from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.
On Friday, Chavis was criminally charged with providing a cell phone/electronic device to an inmate. She was taken before a magistrate in High Point and released n a written promise to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.