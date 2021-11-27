Sara Beth Bagley, was diagnosed with cancer when she was only 4 months old, spends much of her waking hours being treated for brain cancer. When she's home, her favorite activity is riding on her family's golf cart. Sadly, the golf cart was stolen right from the driveway of her family's Clayton home. The neighbor's Ring doorbell video caught the thief walking across the yard, and the Bagley family's Ring doorbell showed him casually driving away.