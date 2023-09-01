At approximately 11:53 p.m. Aug. 28, Onslow County Communications received a 911 call saying a male was lying in a ditch on Pony Farm Road near Highway 53 who appeared to have been shot.
Deputies arrived and found a black male, later identified as 36-year-old Christopher M. McKinnon deceased in the ditch near 2126 Pony Farm Rd.
Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots near the roadway in the direction where Christopher’s body was found. Christopher appeared to have been shot multiple times; however, his specific injuries are pending autopsy by the Medical Examiner.
This case is actively being investigated and detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.
Additional information will be released as the investigation progresses.
Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $5,000 for information that is deemed of value or assistance to law enforcement. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and never have to reveal their identity.
