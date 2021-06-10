HOLDEN BEACH (AP) — A North Carolina man drowned after going into the Atlantic Ocean to try to save his daughter and another child from a rip current, a police chief said.
Holden Beach Police Chief Jeremy Dixon confirmed Wednesday that Van Whitley, 47, of Mt. Gilead went into the water on Tuesday evening after his 11-year-old daughter and her friend were caught in a rip current, the StarNews of Wilmington reported.
Dixon said the children were able to get out of the water, but Whitley began to struggle. The chief said emergency workers brought Whitley to shore, but were unable to resuscitate him.
