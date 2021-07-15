In this Feb. 24, 2021 file photo, Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, speaks during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C. Most of North Carolina’s Medicaid recipients have now moved over to managed care. Starting Thursday, July 1 five statewide or regional health plans are handling care for roughly 1.6 million consumers covered by government health programs for poor children, older adults and others. “It’s the biggest change to our program in its history,” said Cohen, whose agency awarded the five-year plan contracts — expected to cost $6 billion annually — and carries out the law. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, File)