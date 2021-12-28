On Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:36 pm., deputies and emergency medical services were called to a residence on Haw Branch Road regarding an accidental shooting.
Upon the deputies’ arrival, a 15-year-old male victim was being treated by EMS and was transported to Naval Trauma Center on Camp Lejeune, but was later transferred to Vidant Medical Center.
The victim sustained a life-threatening injury from a single gunshot wound to the head. The firearm was a handgun.
The victim is the son of the shooter and the investigation is continuing, but all preliminary indications are that the incident was an accidental shooting. The father is a law enforcement officer employed by the City of Jacksonville. District Attorney Ernie Lee is aware of the investigation.
The investigation continues. No additional information is available at this time.
