Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Gianna Ventoza, administrative assistant to Vice Adm. Karl Schultz, commander, Coast Guard Atlantic Area, holds her daughter, Juniper, while mingling with co-workers at the Portsmouth Federal Building in Portsmouth, Virginia, Feb. 13, 2017. Ventoza was selected as the Atlantic's Area Enlisted Person of the Quarter for Oct. 1, 2016, through Dec. 31, 2016. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Corinne Zilnicki/Released)