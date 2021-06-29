military

Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Gianna Ventoza, administrative assistant to Vice Adm. Karl Schultz, commander, Coast Guard Atlantic Area, holds her daughter, Juniper, while mingling with co-workers at the Portsmouth Federal Building in Portsmouth, Virginia, Feb. 13, 2017. Ventoza was selected as the Atlantic's Area Enlisted Person of the Quarter for Oct. 1, 2016, through Dec. 31, 2016. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Corinne Zilnicki/Released)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.