FILE - Clay Aiken, Democratic candidate for U.S. representative of North Carolina's 2nd Congressional District, gives his concession speech in Sanford, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2014, after losing to Republican incumbent Renee Ellmers. On Friday, March 4, 2022, North Carolina candidate filing wrapped up for the year's party primaries, the apparent completion of a period split into two intervals by redistricting litigation. Former “American Idol” runner-up Aiken filed to run this week in the heavily Democratic 4th District, joining seven other candidates in the party primary. (Abbi O'Leary/The Fayetteville Observer via AP, File)