THOMASVILLE — Creative Metal and Wood, Inc., a manufacturer that has been in business since 1954, abruptly closed its doors earlier this month. The company announced the closure on its website as of March 17.
Creative Metal and Wood posted to its website an additional notice on March 21 indicating that “any in-house orders should be considered canceled and that any COM that is within the custody of Creative Metal and Wood Inc., will be returned within two to four weeks.”
Sean Farrell, president of Creative Metal and Wood, told Furniture Today that he had no comment on the company’s closing at this time.
As part of its communication, the company promised to refund any deposits for canceled orders but asked customers to “please be patient as we navigate our way through the necessary steps towards the close of business.”
The website directs any product or inter-business inquiries to Bryan Thompson, Esq. at Freedman, Thompson, Witt, Ceberio and Byrd, PLLC at (336) 725-8323.
Furniture Today reached out to Bryan Thompson, and his firm indicated that he needed to meet with his client before any further communications could take place.
Creative Metal and Wood was founded in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1954 to supply cocktail tables, bakers’ racks, and chairs for New York City department stores including Lord & Taylor, B. Altman and Bloomingdales. After John Farrell became president, the company moved all operations and corporate offices to Thomasville, N.C. in 1991. Farrell’s son, Sean Farrell, worked with the company as vice president, becoming president when his father died in 2016.
The company expanded its product line to include occasional chairs, bar stools, upholstered benches, case goods, beds and fabric-wrapped furniture. It also has a custom mirror production operation under a separate Creative Mirror and Art, Inc. website, which also announced its closure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.