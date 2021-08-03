ASHEVILLE (AP) — Police in North Carolina are asking for help finding a man accused of assaulting a driver, stealing his car and running him over as he fled.
Michael Lynn Hayes Jr. assaulted a driver on White Pine Drive in Asheville on Sunday night, then ran over the driver as he fled in the stolen car, Asheville police said in a news release. The driver was taken to a hospital, where he is in critical, but stable condition, police said.
People are urged to be cautious if they see Hayes, as he is known to be armed, police said.
Hayes faces charges including felony hit and run inflicting injury, possession of a stolen vehicle, and felony larceny of a motor vehicle, police said. He also has several open warrants for failure to appear in court.
