WILMINGTON - State lawmakers are aiming on a law that’s been on the books in North Carolina since 1919 that requires a local sheriff’s permission and permit before a North Carolinian can legally buy a handgun. Senate Bill 40, or the Pistol Purchase Permit Repeal, would do away with the system some say is duplicative — and others say saves lives.
“It is unlawful for any person, firm, or corporation in this State to sell, give away, or transfer, or to purchase or receive, at any place within this State from any other place within or without the State any pistol unless: (i) a license or permit is first obtained under this Article by the purchaser or receiver from the sheriff of the county in which the purchaser or receiver resides,” General Statute 14-402, the current law, reads.
The pistol purchase permit gives the local sheriff discretion and the authority to decide who can or can’t buy a pistol. Many believe the Jim Crow-era law is antiquated and should be repealed.
The ‘good moral character’ clause in the law is somewhat subjective. Although the law explains what criteria should be used to determine whether a person should be allowed to buy a handgun.
“For purposes of determining an applicant’s good moral character to receive a permit, the sheriff shall only consider an applicant’s conduct and criminal history for the five-year period immediately preceding the date of the application,” the law reads.
Not everyone agrees that doing away with the century-old system is a good idea. Many feel the pistol purchase permit is crucial to preventing gun violence.
The ability to sell a gun online, at a gun show, or from another individual without a license, and without the need to run a background check is something permitted under federal law — but there is more nuance than that.
“As a general rule, you will need a license if you repetitively buy and sell firearms with the principal motive of making a profit. In contrast, if you only make occasional sales of firearms from your personal collection, you do not need to be licensed,” according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
This exception to federal background checks doesn’t mean that everyone at a gun show or selling a firearm online is exempt from running a background check or obtaining a federal permit to sell firearms. Instead, it excludes things like person-to-person sales when the seller isn’t operating a firearms business.
With the pistol purchase permit requirement even if you want to buy a pistol from a friend, or are gifting it to a family member, you need the sheriff’s approval. Many believe the data from other states that have enacted purchase permit laws speak volumes.
Connecticut enacted the law 10 years after they enacted their permit to purchase law, they saw their gun homicide rate go down by 28%, and their suicide rate go down by 33%.
Some say there’s a flaw to the argument and argue the vast majority of these criminals got their firearms on the street or were stolen and not purchased legally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.